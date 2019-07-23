Grow and Glow Garden Club
The Grow and Glow Garden Club FGCM met Tuesday, July 16 at the St. Philip Benizi Church Fellowship hall near Versailles. Hostesses were Janet Mulcahy, Peggy Moon and Kathy Coffman.
The program, an informative presentation by Marshal Mulcahy on the Federal Reserve Bank, their gardens, and how they are maintained, was enjoyed by the group. He related that Missouri is the only state with two cities that have Federal Reserve Banks, and described the banks’ functions. Atlanta’s Bank was noted as having outstanding gardens, as well as Dallas and Miami. He stressed that the public is encouraged to tour the 12 Federal Reserve Banks and that the New York bank is especially interesting due to its historic gold storage system.
Refreshments were served following the program. Twila Garber gave the blessing. The 14 members enjoyed a choice of chocolate layer dessert or coconut delight accompanied by strawberry punch, mixed nuts and candy. Each place was marked by a tiny fabric-wrapped gift, a fragrant square of Italian soap.
Barbara Harrison conducted the business meeting. The Roll Call, “Name a Historic Place You’ve Visited With Gardens,” was answered. The group read “Lest We Forget,” a patriotic paragraph about freedom in America to enjoy our blessings.
Cynthia Brodersen reported the Veterans’ Memorial in Tipton’s current stage of landscaping is completed. Linda Dahl said Arlene Stayton’s memorial at the roadside park is complete and thanked Dorothy Collett for her efforts.
JoAnn Collier provided the annual newsletter from the Maclay Home for review and the group voted to make a donation for the upkeep of the historic home.
Micki Williams gave the members packets of Missouri State Fair Floriculture information, entry tags, as well as vendor and entry sheets.
Janet Mulcahy and Coffman updated the group on plans for the Versailles Blue Star Memorial site. Additional wheelchair-accessible sidewalks, a concrete star and pads for benches are included.
Garden Club brochures, designed by Dahl, to encourage membership in the club were admired. She took the club’s history book, press book, brochures and a poster to the Maclay Home Fourth of July celebration to further interest in joining Grow and Glow Garden Club. The history book, organized by Williams, and the press book compiled by Linda Reid, and brochures are again on display at Price James Library.
Harrison thanked Williams for the well organized overnight trip to the Butterfly Palace and Rainforest Experience in Branson and the Springfield Botanical Gardens July 9-10.
Birthday wishes were extended to Dahl, July 3, and Gay Nau, July 10.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Missouri State Fair Federation Day.
To join the Grow and Glow Garden Club, call 660-433-2366 for more information.
Sedalia Area Yoga Teachers
One of the free fifth annual International Yoga Day observances in Sedalia was hosted June 21 at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center. Students of Irene Renauld, including some of the Celebration Center personnel, warmed up with Chair Yoga, then moved to their mats.
Renauld also instructed a Sedalia Public Library event June 18 for the Teen Tuesday program. Young adults learned important posture and movement habits to prevent being pulled down as fast, over time, by gravity.
On International Yoga Day, Robyn Wadley, who teaches at The Breathing Room, greeted the dawn with 108 Sun Salutations at Liberty Park starting at 5:30 a.m. Her special class worked through three styles of the asana series and ended at 6:50 a.m. Some students practiced for a portion of the class, others participated through the duration. Member Nicci Funk, one of the group's original members who is a yoga instructor at the Breathing Room and Liberty Park Convention Center, stayed the whole time. Wadley said the sunrise was beautiful and she intends to do it again next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.