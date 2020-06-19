Grow and Glow Garden Club FGCM
The annual garden tour of the Grow and Glow Garden Club FGCM was conducted Tuesday, June 16. Fourteen members and seven guests, Judy Kuhns, Jenny Spence, Dana Aiken, Nancy Kirby, Lynette Johnson-Hardcastle, and Michelle and Isabelle Reid enjoyed the five gardens.
All of the destinations on the tour were in rural locations.
The group first traveled east of Tipton to Verna Koechner’s prairie home in Moniteau County. Her yard was an explosion of color from her many well tended beds of annuals and perennials. A picket fence, oval flower bed, and birdbath camouflaged the propane tank with style. The arbor she had built, to swing and survey her efforts, was admired by all. The flag pole had its own flower bed featuring red, white and blue blossoms.
Proceeding west to Cooper County, Barbara Harrison’s home was surrounded by historic plantings from family and friends intermingled with colorful varieties she had added. Most are varieties that thrive in full sun, and require little moisture. Red Knock Out roses greeted guests with a row of color in front of the house. A visit to the back of the house is rewarded with a deep expanse of bright yellow lilies. As you leave don’t miss the placid pond and cattle across the road.
Pettis County was the site of the next three stops with Micki William’s large shady lawn being first. It featured scattered beds of hosta and other foliage accented with vintage pieces of charming lawn art. Countless perennial beds formed a border and featured one surprise after another, such as Cinderella’s Coach or a fairy in a beautiful cage. Day lilies supplied touches of color. Williams was hostess for the contributive lunch between tours.
A break was taken for lunch on the deck, with Twila Garber giving the blessing for the food. Barbara Harrison, club president, conducted the business meeting. She shared that the club was named a Purple Ribbon Club in 2019. Nancy Byars reported Janet Mulcahy was absent because work was being done on the Versailles Blue Star Memorial. Lynette Johnson-Hardcastle was welcomed as a new member. Plans for going to Centralia June 30 were cancelled. The July meeting will be at Gay Nau’s at 11:30 a.m. July 21 with each person bringing a sack lunch and plants to exchange.
Following the lunch and business meeting, the group arrived at the nearby home of Linda Reid, situated near a wooded ravine. A raised bed edged with stone at the home’s entrance is colorful and well designed. Down the slope a shady bed of hosta featured an arched garden seat perfect for contemplation. A diversion path for water was attractively lined with stone to provide drainage. The backyard welcomes guests with a firepit, deck, and patio surrounded by shade loving plants and a fountain. Nearby is a garden of plantings brought from the woods.
Jenny Spence’s garden provided the final treat of the day. Paths wound through beautiful shade gardens passing through areas carefully designed with hosta and ferns of all shapes and sizes protected by huge trees, and accented with delightful art forms. One surprise was a gnome residence. Nearby was an Angel Garden. Around a corner was a cactus bed displaying yellow blooms. Her she-shed was filled with things she loves and it's evident she loves to garden.
Appreciation was expressed to each of the five who opened their homes for the tour. It was agreed that the variety of locations and terrain made for an interesting day, and that each owner had designed a garden well suited for their setting.
Cynthia Brodersen will be responsible for the arrangement at the Price James Memorial Library in July.
If interested in joining the group call 660-433-2366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.