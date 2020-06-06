BRHC Auxiliary
The Bothwell Health Center Auxiliary did not meet in the month of June due to the hospital closing because of the Coronavirus. The last day the Auxiliary worked was March 16.
Even though our Auxiliary isn’t working, it still wants to recognize the Amazing Volunteers for the month of June to say “Thank You” for volunteering. This month a mother/daughter duo was selected, Janice Williams and her Daughter, Marcy Sandidge. Williams started in 2009 and Sandidge started in 2012. The two women volunteer many hours a month and often volunteer together in the Gift Shop. The Auxiliary is proud to highlight Williams and Sandidge as its two Amazing Volunteers for June.
The Auxiliary is looking forward to Coronavirus being over and Bothwell Regional Health Center will be able to serve the community. If interested in becoming an Auxiliary volunteer, call Sara at 660-827-0343.
