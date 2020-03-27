Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary
The Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary met March 12. Thirteen members were present.
The minutes of the Feb. 12 meeting and the treasurer’s report were emailed to each member prior to the meeting. They were reviewed and approved as read and placed on file for audit.
Volunteer hours for February were 952 hours. Volunteers receiving pins this month for their hours worked were: Donna Beeson, 800 hours; Judy Bell, 1,500 hours; Mary Jo Stevenson, 1,000 hours.
On March 18, a letter was sent to all the Bothwell Auxiliary volunteers. This letter stated that as of 3 p.m. March 16,all volunteer services would be canceled at the Bothwell Regional Health Center due to the Coronavirus until the end of March. Upon additional information, this cancelation will be extended into April. When the all-clear comes and we will be able to return to our volunteering, the telephone calling tree will call each member to update you.
During our March meeting, a suggestion was made to select an Auxiliary member that did work for the Auxiliary that most of the members were not aware of. We wanted to recognize a volunteer and give them a big “thank you.” The Auxiliary member that was selected for this month is Mary Jo Stevenson. She has made approximately 300 baby caps since 2018. These caps are given to the newborns born at the hospital. There are two additional ladies that join Mary Jo in this project and will be recognized later.
Next month another Auxiliary volunteer will be selected to say “thank you” for the extra work he or she has done for our Auxiliary.
The dates to remember will not be listed since we are not sure of when we will be able to start up again. The smartest thing we can do as individuals is to stay home, eat right, exercise, keep calm, keep in contact with your friends, family and neighbors by social networking, texts and telephone. And in case you haven’t heard it enough yet “wash your hands often.”
No one has all the answers, but together, we will get through this. We look forward to the time, in the near future, where we can get together again and return to our volunteering at our BRHC.
