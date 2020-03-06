BRHC Auxiliary
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary met Feb. 12. Twelve members were present.
The minutes of the Jan. 18 meeting and the treasurer’s report were emailed to each member prior to the meeting. They were reviewed and approved as read and placed on file for audit.
Carroll Ackerman stated our used book and used purses sale was held on Jan. 30 and 31. The Scrub Sale was on Feb. 21 and both were a success.
Our Volunteer Hours for January were 850 hours. It was noted the decline of hours this month was due to closing the shop because of bad weather. The Auxiliary Board voted to close not only the Gift Shop but also the Concern Desk, Orthopedics, Cancer Center Desk and the Courtesy Cart when the Sedalia School District calls off school because of the bad weather. Members can listen to Radio Stations KDRO FM 103.3 or KSIS AM Radio 1050 for the school closing.
Volunteers receiving pins this month were: Maggie Dugan, 3500; Judi Matthieu, 300 hours; Dorothy O’Rourke, 600 hours.
If anyone is interested in becoming a Auxiliary Volunteer please contact Sara at 660-827-0343 or Jackie at 660-826-9946. The Auxiliary Volunteer applications are in the Gift Shop.
Dates to remember are Auxiliary Board Meeting on March 11, Book Fair Mike on March 19, Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on April 16 at First Methodist Church, Celebration Center.
