Grow and Glow Garden Club
The Grow and Glow Garden Club FGCM met March 17 at the El Pueblo meeting room.
The program was led by Dorothy Collett who shared research and experience constructing birdhouses from gourds. She provided practical tips in addition to individual sheets showing desired floor size, box size, hole distance above floor, minimum hole size, and height above ground for homes to fit approximately 30 different bird species.
Barbara Harrison conducted the business meeting. Micki Williams and Verna Koechner’s financial audit results were accepted by the group.
Linda Dahl reported that the Garden Therapy projects are prepared for the extended care residences in Tipton and Versailles. The Membership Committee met prior to the meeting and suggestions for recruiting new members will be shared later via email.
JoAnn Collier reported on results from the state poetry contest. Prizes will be presented when received from the state treasurer. The Spring Issue of “The Garden Forum” magazine contains information about the Federated Garden Club Flower Show at the Missouri State Fair.
The Maclay Home grapevines were pruned March 2 by Harrison, Collett, Dahl, and Collier, with Harold Collier working the clean up detail. Vernon Gage has volunteered to rebuild the grapevine supports.
March birthdays were recognized: Cynthia Brodersen and Barbara Harrison and Twila Garber.
The Grow and Glow Roadside Park clean-up will be at 9:30 a.m. March 31. Dahl will be responsible for the April, Price James Memorial Library arrangement. Each person is asked to bring canned food items to the April meeting for the Versailles Food Pantry. The April meeting site is still to be determined.
To join the club call 660-433-2366 for more information.
