Be Forever Young Club
The Oct. 14 meeting of Be Forever Young was called to order at 10:30 a.m. by President Elayne Gordon. First time visitors, Sharon Dawley and Sherri Hancock, were welcomed to the meeting.
There were no October birthdays.
The secretary's report from the previous meeting was read and approved. Gratitude was expressed to Rodney Brown for filling in as secretary. At the November meeting, Bonnie Weathers will begin serving as secretary on a trial basis.
Wanda Rasa gave the treasurer's report. Members were reminded that monthly dues are now $2. At least $12 in dues per member is required to pay for the annual catered Christmas banquet.
After having Brown sing “Inward Man,” Wethers shared a devotional “Wait Until You Get to the Corner.” She also distributed a copy of the poem “The Masterpiece,” a recipe for “scripture cookies,” an internet story “Church Explosion Spares Choir,” and a sack containing a “survival kit from God.”
Reports were shared from the Christmas committee; the group voted to accept a bid from Coltons’ Steakhouse. The Christmas gathering will be a party instead of a program and will take place at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Parkview Christian Church.
The group will attend the New Theatre presentation of “The Adventures of Robin Hood” Dec. 11. There are two tickets left. The bus will leave Parkview between 9 and 9:30 a.m. A donation of $5 is suggested for gas.
Brown presented another song, “The Scars and Stripes Forever,” along with materials for making Veterans Day cards. The cards will be delivered by Elyane and Bill Gordon to the Harry S. Truman Veterran’s Hospital in Columbia. Weathers also distributed toy soldiers as a reminder to pray for military personnel.
Hostesses for the meeting were Gerry Sumners and Ruth Stratman. Rhonda Zink and Linda Nay will serve next month.
The next meeting is Nov. 11.
