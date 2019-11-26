Dresden 4-H Club
Dresden 4-H Club met Sunday, Oct. 20 at La Monte United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order by Peyton Bruner, president, at 5:06 p.m. with eight members, seven guests and two leaders present.
American and 4-H pledges were led by Eli Dehan and Rhett Sneed.
Membership roll call was, “What can you do to help others?”
September 2019 minutes were not available to read. The treasurer’s report was given by Reagan Sneed, treasurer, and approved as presented.
Old Business: A report on the Dresden 4-H Club Window Display at Crown Power in La Monte was given by Kay Sparks and a big thank you to all those who brought display items. Reagan, Rhett, Eli, Samuel and Austin completed project record forms. Suggestions were given to encourage kids to join the Dresden 4-H Club. For the service projects the club decided in November to make cards and brings books for children with cancer; in December to bring canned items for La Monte Methodist Food Pantry; in January to make cards and visit a nursing home; in February to bring items for 4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive Program; in April visit the animal shelter and take goodies to them and make homeless care packs (the club is unsure which month). Everyone is to continue to bring in pop tabs for Ronald McDonald. Reagan Sneed made a motion to nominate Austin Wood as parliamentarian, it was seconded by Eli Dehan; the motion passed. 4-H members and volunteers need to make sure to sign up for the new 4-H year so they can continue to receive 4-H information from the Extension Office.
New Business: Sharon Bruner gave a report on the Pettis County 4-H Council meeting hosted on Sept. 19. Suggestions were given for roll call for each meeting.
Announcements were made about different county project meeting times and other events coming up.
Peyton Bruner brought her horse to demonstrate “How to Groom Your Horse.”
The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at La Monte Methodist Church. The Sneed family will bring healthy snacks/drinks and Reagan and Rhett will do demonstrations.
Reagan Sneed made a motion to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Hadley Bruner. The meeting adjourned.
Martin Warren Chapter, MO Society, Sons of the American Revolution
Michelle Brooks, imaging technician for the Missouri State Archives, was the featured speaker at the October meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution (MOSSAR).
Brooks has been a newspaper reporter and editor in several towns across Missouri for more than 20 years, with the last being the Jefferson City News Tribune. She graduated from Lincoln University in 2018 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Studies with an emphasis in anthropology and history.
As a reporter and editor, she discovered a fondness for local history. She continues to research the 2nd U.S. Colored Troops who founded Lincoln University in Jefferson City. She spoke regarding individual members of the Tuskegee Airmen, their early history in the armed services and their eventual careers as pilots and technicians of the “Red Tails” during World War II. Brooks spoke in detail regarding their involvement with Lincoln University.
Following her presentation, Brooks was presented with the SAR Outstanding Citizenship Lapel Pin and Certificate by Chapter President Gene Henry.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg. Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend. Lunch reservations can be made by emailing the Chapter Secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa
The Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary sorority for women educators, met Monday, Oct. 28 at Christ & Trinity Lutheran Church in Sedalia. Forty-four members were present.
Hostesses for the evening were Mary Beatty, Betsy Wiley, Julie Wiesemann, Amanda Harvey, LaDonna Meuschke, Elizabeth Meyer, Brandi LaCasse, and Jill Barnholdt. The monthly donation was $25 to St. Jude and $25 to “Teach to Haiti,” both international ADK projects.
Andrea Eppenauer, president, called the meeting to order. Rena Vanderpool, chaplain, gave the devotion “Advice from a Pumpkin.” The minutes were approved as submitted. Beatty gave the treasurer’s report.
Eppenauer announced she received the 7-Pearl Chapter Award certificate via postal mail. She expressed appreciation to the chapter members who turned in reports on time during the past year.
The Courtesy Committee sent cards to two members.
The Membership Committee distributed ballots for voting on potential members. Two persons were nominated and accepted. They will be invited to the November meeting.
The Scholarship Committee reported an increase in the budget for scholarships.
The next Community Café for ADK is Friday, Nov. 29.
To celebrate ADK Month, a fun “Get to Know Your Sisters” activity was presented by the ADK Committee: LaCasse, Wiesemann, Barnholdt, Wiley, and Meyer.
Door prizes were won by Jennifer Crane, Diana Ball, Beatty, and DeMoss.
Sedalia Photo Club
The Sedalia Photo Club hosted its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Carolyn Bauer, vice president, informed members on photo contests and opportunities.
Club members decided to host the annual Christmas party on the regular meeting date, but an hour earlier.
Club members listed ideas for the 2020 monthly photo themes.
October’s monthly photo theme was “musical instruments.” The color print winners were Bauer, Betsy Gerke, and Bev Gerke. The black and white print winners were Bauer, Betsy Gerke, Bev Gerke, and Kathryn Marshall.
The following club members shared their house scavenger hunt photo foam boards: Bev Gerke, Marshall, and Judy Talbott.
The meeting was adjourned; refreshments were served.
The next meeting will be hosted at 7 p.m., Nov. 21 at Wesley United Methodist Church. The monthly photo theme will be “a stately tree.”
Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club met at First Christian Church on the following dates with the following results:
Aug. 29: First place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; second place, Charles Peterson and Susan Repp, both of Marshall; third place, Susanna Joy and Mary McIntosh, both of Sedalia; fourth place, Ed and Wanda Elsea, both of Marshall.
Sept. 5: First and second place, Charles Peterson and Susan Repp, both of Marshall; first and second place, Carolyn Barbour and Pat Jennings, both of Sedalia; third place, Bernadette Cleary and Georgann DeMoss, both of Marshall.
Sept. 12: First place, Susanna Joy and Mary McIntosh, both of Sedalia; second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia.
Sept. 19: First place, Charles Peterson and Susan Repp, both of Marshall; second place, Bernadette Cleary and Georgann DeMoss, both of Marshall; third place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia.
Sept. 26: First place, Ed and Wanda Elsea, both of Marshall; second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia.
Oct. 3: First place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Charles Peterson, of Marshall; second place, Susanna Joy and Mary McIntosh, both of Sedalia; third place, Karen Esser and Jack McIntosh, both of Sedalia.
Oct. 10: First place, Bernadette Cleary and Georgann DeMoss, both of Marshall; second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; third place, Carolyn Barbour and Martha South, both of Sedalia.
Oct. 17: First place, Bernadette Cleary and Georgann DeMoss, of Marshall; second place, Charles Peterson and Susan Repp, both of Marshall; third place, Carolyn and David Diehm, both of Marshall.
Manila 4-H Club
The Manila 4-H Club met Nov. 10 with nine youth females, four youth males, six adult females, and two adult males in attendance. The club hosted a dinner which consisted of chili/chili dogs.
The meeting was brought to order by Kaley Burkhalter. The pledges were led by Elyse Cooley. Cooley led roll call with the question “What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?” Cooley also led the group in a fun game.
Old business included the November meeting dinner, price of dues, and decorating the park for Christmas was discussed.
New business was discussed. Discussions on what type of meeting was wanted for December and it was voted on and approved for the club to go bowling and have pizza. Laura Cooley will take care of securing a space at a bowling alley and getting pizza.
Officers for the 2019-20 4-H year were installed: Kaley Burkhalter, president; Charlotte Lloyd, vice president; Elliot Cooley, secretary; Bailey Hawkins, treasurer; Ava Burkhalter, reporter; Megan Rice, historian; Wes Lloyd, parliamentarian; Elyse Cooley, game leader.
Submitted by Reporter Ava Burkhalter.
Brown 4-H Club
The Brown 4-H Club was called to order Oct. 21 at Camp Branch Baptist Church by Addie Berry. Pledges were led by Emmey and Carol Cline. The roll call question was “What is a healthy after school snack?” Twenty members attended the meeting. The secretary’s report was given by Andrew Matz. The treasurer’s report was given by Addie Berry. Rayleigh Williams hosted a dog class.
Old business: a bake sale, 4-H week window, and bonfire at the Reed’s.
New business: trunk and treat.
John Cline presented the program on safety.
The health report was about safety tips for Halloween.
Demonstrations were how to make Kool-Aid by Carol Cline and homemade body scrub by Emmey Cline.
Announcements: bring paper goods to next month’s meeting and recognition banquet at 6:30 p.m. at the FEMA building at Smith Cotton Junior High School.
Submitted by Reporter Kate Berry.
Martin Warren Chapter, MO Society, Sons of the American Revolution
Mark E. Parks, of Windsor, was inducted into the Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution during the regular meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter MOSSAR on Nov. 16.
Parks’ Patriot Ancestor is Lt. Reuben Paine of Virginia. Parks’ spouse, Lisa Parks, is the Missouri Society Daughters of the American Revolution Recording Secretary.
The induction ceremony was conducted by Martin Warren Chapter President Gene Henry and assisting was Compatriot James E. Osbourn, President of the Missouri Society, SAR. The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August at the Rise Café in Warrensburg. Anyone with an interest in history and genealogy is welcome to attend. Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the Chapter Secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
