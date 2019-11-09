Grow and Glow Garden Club
The Grow and Glow Garden Club FGCM met Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Co-Mo Electric Community Room. Kris Edmondson, conservationist, gave an informative and entertaining program about celebrating Missouri Day. She had created a game based on Jeopardy with facts about Missouri’s famous people, animals, and plants. The 16 garden club members were divided into two teams, had fun and learned some new facts about Missouri.
Following the program, Twila Garber gave the blessing for the refreshments of Mandarin orange cake, pumpkin roll, mixed nuts, coffee and tea served by the hostesses, Ruth Burlingame and JoAnn Collier. A fall theme was used in the table decorations.
Club President Barbara Harrison led the business meeting. Treasurer Linda Dahl distributed Vision of Beauty Calendars, and collected dues for the coming year. The club voted to contribute to each of the 20 FGCM endeavors equally.
Correspondence was shared from the families of Duane Brodersen and Charles Burlingame, thanking the club for the memorials given in their memory.
The location of the November meeting will be shared at a later time.
Appreciation was expressed to Janet Mulcahy and her committee for the white mums at the Versailles Blue Star Memorial during the Apple Festival.
October birthdays were honored: Collier, Davie Henshaw, Linda Reid, Dala Yontz and Kendra Johnson. Cosmos plants were presented to people with birthdays from April to October by Harrison.
Ellaine Beeman will be responsible for the November floral arrangement for the Price James Library.
An Executive Committee meeting to plan club activities for the 2020 year had been conducted that morning, prior to the club meeting. Harrison will share the information with Kendra Johnson, who will compile the data into the 2020 yearbook.
Those interested in becoming a member of the Grow and Glow Garden Club can call 660-433- 2366.
BRHC Auxiliary Board
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary Board met Oct. 9 with 13 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Betty Sue Viterna. Della Schnakenberg and Ronnie Alewel were installed as new board members. Holly Dubrock came before the board with a request for two portable monitors needed in Women's Health. The board voted to provide funds for those monitors which are needed right away.
September's board minutes were approved and the treasurer's report was accepted for future audit. Carol Ackerman reported 988 volunteer hours for the month of September. Various board members reported on the Concern Desk, Courtesy Cart, Gift Shop, Scholarships, and Scheduling. New members are being trained this month.
Lauren Thiel reported on activities of the BRHC Foundation. The Pettis County Ambulance District and BRHC are working together on the placement and mapping of automatic external defibrillators for the community. The Foundation fundraiser will be Nov. 2.
Donna Peakes talked about the special sales, dates and income from the sales. The next scrub sale (open to the public) is on Nov. 15 at the hospital. Joyce Grinstead reported that pillows donated from the Auxiliary are being placed in various departments for patient comfort. Nov. 6 and 7 is the state MAHA meetings at Margaritaville (Tan-Tara) with eight auxilians attending.
Flu shots and TB tests will be available the week of Nov. 4-8 for auxilians.
The next board meeting will be Nov. 13. The meeting was adjourned at 11:30 a.m.
Community Retired Teachers Association
Betty Albrecht was the guest speaker at the Oct. 16 meeting of the Community Retired Teachers Association. She spoke about the Community Santa program she operates with Carol McMillin. Applications and donations begin in November for families in Pettis County.
During the business meeting, Jeanne Curry read the secretary's minutes and Evelyn Porter gave the treasurer's report. Mary Beatty will check on a project with Grow Your Own students at Smith-Cotton High School. Wanda Meyer presented several members with tickets to the soup luncheon to be hosted at Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church Nov. 2. Members listed volunteer hours and donations.
Cliff McBride will be the speaker at the Nov. 20 meeting at Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.
