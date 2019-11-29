Ringen Brushy 4-H
The Ringen Brushy 4-H was called to order Nov. 12 by Vice President Chase Stone.
Pledges were led by Zack Cordes. Chase Stone dismissed Clover Kids.
The October meeting minutes were read by Secretary Buzz Harris. Vice President Stone called for any changes in the minutes. Having none, October’s minutes were approved as read.
Treasurer’s Report: Maristka Miller presented the report. It was approved as read.
Old Business: Stone, vice president, reviewed old business. Cordless microphone was purchased and is in use. County-wide Trick or Treat was a success, thank you was issued for all the donations and volunteers.The community service project for November was a collection of non-perishable food items that will be donated to Open Door Food Pantry.
New Business: Everyone was welcomed. New members were directed to see Cindy after and leave their name and email address.
Online enrollment opened Oct. 1. Dues will increase after Jan. 1 if one is not enrolled now. Members are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible, projects are already starting
Storm Walker from the Benton County Sheriff’s Department D.A.R.E. program was the guest speaker. He explained the new platform of D.A.R.E. Decide. Asses. Respond. and Evaluation. He reviewed how our decisions affect our future for many years to come.
Cindy recognized that two club members attended the State Fashion Review, Madalyn Amos and Macy Thierfelder. Amos received first place on her project.
Vice President Stone called for demonstrations; all three volunteers did brown bag demonstrations. Buzz Harris demonstrated how to make a paper airplane, Geoffrey Miller demonstrated how to sharpen a pencil, and Stone demonstrated how to shuffle a deck of cards.
Stone, vice president, called for demonstration of volunteers to present for the December club meeting. Loralei Strange and Grant Amos both volunteered.
Stone called for a motion for a community project for December. By way of vote, the club decided to do a project. Stone called for project ideas. Multiple projects where suggested: Christmas cards for nursing homes; Stuffed animals for Child Safe; Toy donations for Toys for Tots; Flowers for nursing home residents. Stone called for a motion to determine a project. Summer Caton made a motion for a stuffed animal drive and Zack Cordes seconded the motion. After further discussion and by way of vote it was decided to have two community service projects in December. Stone called for a motion to have a second project in December. RJ Asbury made a motion to make/bring Christmas cards and Loralei Strange seconded the motion. Cindy stated she would contact Four Seasons Nursing Home to coordinate a time to visit and deliver cards.
Scrapbook expenses were presented by Leslie Harris for $43. Stone called for a motion to reimburse Harris. Buzz Harris made a motion to reimburse Leslie and Summer Caton seconded the motion, motion was passed.
Stone asked about having refreshments at the next meeting as refreshments are usually served at the December meeting. Stone called for a motion to have refreshments. Caton made a motion to have refreshments. Molly Sumner seconded the motion. The motion passed. Stone asked for any allergies that we needed to be aware of, having none, everyone was asked to bring a snack item.
Project reports are: County-wide sewing group meet and discussed skills and projects,
county wide poultry group meet also
Announcements are:
Next club meeting will be Dec. 11, reminder if school is cancelled because of weather the meeting will also be cancelled.
Recognition Banquet will be Nov. 21, please RSVP and Cindy reviewed what food items should be brought.
Please watch newsletter for current list of events.
Introduction of project leaders in the group was given.
Cindy has gotten one quote on T-shirts and is getting a second bid. The club will try to order in January.
Cindy will take donated food items to Open Door due to limited hours of operation.
Dave Niebruegge introduced himself and is coordinating a conservation project. He asked if interested participants can meet after the meeting to discuss ideas.
Stone called for any additional questions or announcements. Having no other business, Stone called for a motion to adjourn the meeting. Zack Cordes made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Cole Bass seconded the motion. Meeting was adjourned at 8:10 p.m.
Respectfully submitted, by Buzz Harris, secretary.
Prairie Ridge 4-H Club
The Prairie Ridge 4-H Club was called to order by Valerie Meyer, vice president, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Range Line Presbyterian Church.
The Pledge of Allegiance was lead by Cassidy Ballenger. The 4-H Pledge was led by Blaine Arnett.
Roll call was led by Mason Locke, secretary, with "what is your favorite Thanksgiving food?" There were 17 members in attendance.
Locke read the Minutes. A motion was made by Allison Ballenger to approve the minutes as read. Ella Black seconded the motion.
Gabby Meyer, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. There was one deposit for profits made from the bake sale held at Tractor Supply. A motion was made by Ballenger to approve the report. Hayden Meyer seconded the motion.
Club members discussed the Houstonia and Hughesville Christmas parades and a decision was made to participate in both. As both parades are the same day, it was decided to hold the monthly meeting on this date as well since club members will be present at the parades. Members will meet and have lunch in between parades (approximately 11:30 a.m.) at Range Line Church. The club will meet at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:00 at the Arnett residence to decorate the float.
Service projects were discussed. A motion was made by Ballenger to serve at the Community Café. Valerie Meyer seconded the motion. Ellie Ballenger is going to check on available dates to serve meals.
Demonstrations were given by Hunter Arnett and Blaine Arnett. Hunter's demonstration was about gun and hunting safety and Blaine's demonstration was on parliamentary procedure in 4-H meetings.
A motion to adjourn was made by Ella Black and seconded by Blaine Arnett.
Refreshments were provided by the Locke family.
The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Range Line Presbyterian Church.
Respectfully submitted by Blaine Arnett.
Dresden 4-H Club
Dresden 4-H Club hosted its meeting Sunday, Nov. 17 at the La Monte United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order by Peyton Bruner, president, at 5:02 p.m. with eight members, 12 guests, and two leaders present. Bruner welcome two potential 4-H members and their families.
American and 4-H pledges were led by Reagan Sneed and Austin Wood.
Membership roll call, “What is your favorite physical activity?”
September and October minutes were read by Tinlee Jones, secretary, and approved as read. Treasurer’s report was given by Reagan Sneed, treasurer, and approved as presented.
Under Old Business:
Information on the Sedalia Animal Shelter was given about items they could use, dates and times they were open. Eli Dehan made a motion we change the April 19 4-H meeting to April 18, 2020, so items could be taken to the Sedalia Animal Shelter. The motion was seconded by Rhett Sneed. The motion passed. Information was given about the 4-H Recognition Banquet, the Sedalia Christmas parade, and 4-H’ers and volunteers signing up on the 4-H website for the new 4-H year.
Under New Business:
Alayna Bruner for the December 4-H meeting made a motion to have a gift exchange with gifts ($5 to $10); the motion was seconded by Eli Dehan. The motion passed.
4-H’ers are to think about guest speakers for meetings and bring ideas to the December meeting. Reagan Sneed made a motion to participate in the 4-H Feeding Missouri canned food drive; the motion was seconded by Tinlee Jones. The motion passed. Information was given about Teen Conference and the new County Wide Small Engine Project. A group picture was taken of 4-H’ers with the books they donated to children receiving cancer treatment that Rhett Sneed will take when he goes for his check-up in December.
Announcements were made about different county project meeting times and events coming up.
The next meeting is at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at La Monte Methodist Church. Everyone is to bring a gift for the gift exchange and a snack. The Sparks family will bring drinks.
Reagan and Rhett Sneed did a demonstration on “How to make sugar cookie dough.”
Laney Pace made a motion to adjourn the meeting, it was seconded by Hadley Bruner. The meeting was adjourned.
Information submitted by Eli Dehan, Dresden 4-H Club reporter.
