Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa
The Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary sorority for women educators, met Monday, Sept. 28, via Zoom. President Marina Scheiner presided at the first meeting of the new school year. Andrea Eppenauer gave the devotion titled “Are You OK?” Twenty-six members were present during the virtual meeting. A guest, Susan Winn Nichols, state president, also joined the meeting.
Jennifer Crane reported a thank-you note was received from Meals on Wheels.
President Scheiner shared “three nice pieces of news!” One, the chapter received the “Seven Pearl Chapter Award” in recognition of its successful implementation of the principles of sound membership development. Two, Linda Page received a “Violet Sister” award in recognition of 10 years of membership. Three, Mary Watkins received the “Silver Sister” award in recognition of 25 years of membership in ADK.
Mary Beatty, past chaplain of the state organization, has been elected state treasurer of ADK.
The executive committee submitted three options for the 2020-21 budget. All members will have the opportunity to vote for their choice via email.
Committees met in “break-out rooms” to discuss plans for the coming year.
The membership committee received one nomination.
Nancy Fields won the door prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.