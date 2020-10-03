County Liners 4-H
Wyatt Derendinger called the September meeting to order at 6 pm.
Madysen Seelen talked about Archery events held this summer. Members had a county shoot that then counted for their state shoot numbers.
The club discussed the need to weed the library gardens to clean them up for fall and prepare them for spring plantings.
Club Activity for this year was discussed. Youth wanted to go to Pumpkin Patch again this October. The club decided to go at 2 p.m. Oct. 10. The date may be moved to Oct. 9 if members not in attendance cannot make it Oct. 10.
The club made a list of upcoming demonstrations for members. Wyatt is doing a demonstration on beekeeping in November. Madysen is doing a demo in February. Riley Seelen will demonstrate in March, and RJ and Lucas Schultz will demonstrate in January.
All the project records were looked over and any questions answered. The club is going to finish them up and give them to the Extension office by the end of the month.
Recognition paperwork was also given out to each member, as well as new clovers and this year’s program book was given to each member's family.
The club talked about the upcoming 4-H online enrollment event and if they needed help to contact the Extension office for the November dates. Parent volunteers, who are leading projects, were given background check forms to turn in to the extension office.
Members discussed 4-H Week coming up and decorating a window. The youth elected to decorate a window and they contacted a Benton County vet to decorate one of their front windows. The club also talked about the TSC Clover sales in October. The youth and families were concerned about how well a bake sale would go over right now with COVID and voted to wait until Spring to have one.
Madysen motioned to adjourn the meeting; Lucas seconded. The meeting was adjourned.
In October, the club will have a short meeting at the pumpkin patch.
Attendance: Youth males, three; youth females, two; adult males, one; adult females, three.
