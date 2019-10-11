Community Retired Teachers Association
The Community Retired Teachers Association met Sept. 18 at Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Marina Scheiner was the guest speaker. She talked about the program, “Grow Your Own,” at Smith-Cotton High School. Students wanting to be teachers are enrolled in the class. They research topics, observe, and participate in classes. Competitions were hosted and four students competed nationally last spring.
Carolyn Hays presided during the business meeting. She reported on the Missouri Retired Teachers Association state meeting hosted in Jefferson City Sept. 10-11. Evelyn Porter gave the treasurer's report and Jeanne Curry read the secretary's minutes. Volunteer hours and donations were listed.
The next meeting will be Oct. 16 at the church. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.
Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution
Stephanie Dyer presented the program at the Sept. 21 meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution. Dyer spoke about the Battle of Lone Jack and the Lone Jack Civil War Museum. Angela Scarborough assisted with the presentation. Dyer and Scarborough are members of the Gilead Rupe Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Lone Jack Historical Society,
Following their presentation, Dyer and Scarborough were presented with the SAR Medal of Appreciation Lapel Pin and Certificate by Martin Warren Chapter President Gene Henry. The Medal of Appreciation was first authorized in 1960 by the National Society and can be awarded by the National Society, State Society, or SAR Chapter to a member of the DAR in recognition of and in appreciation for outstanding services rendered to the SAR.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August. The meetings are at the Rise Café and begin at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the Chapter Secretary at pchemr@gmail.com. Anyone interested in history and genealogy may attend.
Sedalia Area Yoga Teachers Association
Members of the Sedalia Area Yoga Teachers Association, who celebrate both International Yoga Day as well as National Yoga Month, hosted a couple of free events in September.
“Peace Love and Yoga” was the theme for the free class at The Breathing Room on Sept. 4. The event was led by the studio’s instructor, Roby Wadley. Other SAYTA members and Breathing Room instructors, Jamie Sparks and Nicci Funk, were at her class and at the Open House that day, the studio’s first anniversary.
Catherine Koenig, Irene Renauld and Sara Scheid were SAYTA members who took turns leading a free yoga practice in Liberty Park Sept. 21. The newest member, Scheid, also leads classes at the Breathing Room. Renauld has taught at State Fair Community College for 20 years and also instructs at Body Retreat 2. Koenig instructs as a volunteer substitute.
“We’re like jazz musicians attending each other's sessions and learning new techniques while making new friends,” Koenig said.
