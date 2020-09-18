Grow and Glow Garden Club
The Grow and Glow Garden Club FGCM hosted the Sept. 15 meeting in the Gerbes Shelter House of the Tipton City Park.
Club President Barbara Harrison opened the meeting. A roll call telling a story about a Monarch Butterfly visiting their garden was answered by 17 members. A patriotic reading, “Lest We Forget,” was read in unison from the yearbook.
Announcements of winners in the club’s poetry contest at the state, regional, and national levels were made by JoAnn Collier. She also announced the Lewis and Mable Smith Scholarship 2019 winner, Montana Dorsey. The September birthdays of Nancy Byars, Verna Koechner, and Pam Bishop were recognized.
The president reported that the FGCM state webpage now contains a copy of the Garden Club Manual that can be utilized as a resource for club questions. The website for a virtual webinar from the Missouri Department of Conservation, “Native Plants-Fall Gardens and Winter Clean up,” was made available to the membership.
Correspondence was shared from the family of Bill Byars, thanking the club for the memorial and other kindnesses extended in his memory.
Janet Mulcahy reported on progress at the Versailles Blue Star Memorial site. She referred to the generous donations of labor, concrete, and gravel that have been received, in addition to financial support. The club voted to include plaques to honor each of the five branches of the United States Military to surround the memorial.
Club dues were paid. Harrison noted that Central District FGCM had made a necessary dues increase which will reduce the amount that will go to the club treasury.
The Club voted to contribute to 18 FGCM-sponsored endeavors equally that are not fully funded.
Cynthia Brodersen and Byars will serve on the nominating committee.
A work day at both the Versailles and Tipton Blue Star Memorial sites was set for 9 a.m. Sept. 29. Volunteers were divided to help at the place nearest their home.
A planning meeting for 2021 activities is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20. The October meeting that afternoon will be at the Co-Mo Community Room.
Members are asked to bring a can of pie filling for donation at Tipton Oak Manor. Harrison will be responsible for the floral arrangement in October at the Price James Memorial Library.
To become a member of the group, call 660-433-2366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.