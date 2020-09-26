Daughters of Isabella No. 310
The Daughters of Isabella No. 310 met Sept. 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Former Regent Linda Hoffmann called the meeting to order. Opening prayer was led by Chancellor Shirley Harms. The members sang the “Opening Ode” together followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
Bonnie Diefendorf was initiated into the group.
Shirley Harms read a passage about the Ten Commandments.
Ten members were present, two were excused, and one was absent.
The note about a change of address for Alice Schreier was read and the Birthright Newsletter was presented.
Jean Gallagher reported most of the religious trips are being put off until 2021.
We send our sympathy to Sharon Kearney whose husband recently passed away. Prayers are needed for Ramona Davis, Sandy Lueck, and Lyra Ruppert. Sister Mary Ruth explained her purpose in reaching the homebound or others in need.
Thank you was given to Carolyn Deuell, Joyce Wiltz, Joyce Grinstead, and Susan Sanderson.
Bonnie Diefendorf reported on the Mass of the Innocents last Saturday. She reminded us of the Life Chain on Sunday, Oct. 4. She also explained Amendment No. 3 on the ballot in November. The pro-life vote is yes. The Pettis County Missouri Right to Life Chapter is now meeting in the parish center at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. To learn about events, contact Bonnie Diefendorf.
The Daughters will celebrate its 96th birthday at the October meeting. Three members will be acknowledged at this meeting.
The Daughters of Isabella will donate a basket for the St. Vincent DePaul Bazaar. Hoffmann donated a Bible carrier and Shirley Harms donated a handmade rosary.
Fish fry money needs to be turned into Cathy Korthas.
Memorial mass usually in November is under discussion.
Bring personal hygiene items to the November meeting. Organizations are collecting these for the homeless.
A Rosary Rally will be hosted at noon Oct. 10.
The closing prayer and ode were said. The flag was retired with refreshments following. The next meeting will be Oct. 12. The October social committee is Susan Sanderson, Shirley Harms, and Connie Thompson.
Minutes were submitted by Recording Secretary Mary Bahner.
BRHC Auxiliary
Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary met on Sept. 9 with 11 members present. The minutes of the August meeting and the treasurer’s report were emailed to each board member prior to the meeting. They were reviewed and approved as read and placed on file for audit.
The total volunteer hours for August were 652 hours. The Bothwell Auxiliary Gift Shop has changed the hours of operation to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. These new hours were changed due to the hospital hours for visitors being from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Amazing Volunteer for September is Ervene Nothwehr. Nothwehr joined the Auxiliary in 2005. She volunteers in the Gift Shop, Concern Desk and has helped make bonnets for Bothwell’s newborn babies. When she says she loves every minute she volunteers in the Gift Shop, she truly means it. Nothwehr recently received her pin for volunteering 7,500 hours.
The Auxiliary canceled its annual Ice Cream Social this year due to COVID-19. Since this ice cream social is the major moneymaker for the year, it was decided to replace it with a “Bakeless Bake Sale.” Each auxiliary volunteer is asked to donate the amount of money that they would have spent on making a cake and purchasing the tickets. If anyone is interested in helping the Auxiliary with the “Bakeless Bake Sale” it would also appreciate donations. Please send donations to Bothwell Hospital Auxiliary, 601 E. 14th St. or give an auxiliary volunteer the donation and they will see to it that it gets to the Auxiliary.
Just a reminder to wear a face mask at all times while at the hospital.
If interested in becoming an auxiliary volunteer, contact Sara at 660-827-0343. Auxiliary volunteer applications are in the Gift Shop.
Dates to remember are Auxiliary Board Meeting Oct. 14.
Dresden 4-H Club
Dresden 4-H Club hosted its meeting Sunday, Sept. 20 at Sharon Bruner’s home. The meeting was called to order by Laney Pace, vice-president at 6:15 p.m. with seven members, five guests and two leaders present.
American and 4-H pledges were led by Phillip Jones and Rhett Sneed.
Membership roll call was, “What is your favorite vegetable?”
May 3, 2020, minutes were read by Tinlee Jones, secretary, and approved as read. The treasurer’s report was given by Reagan Sneed and approved as presented.
Under Old Business:
Members reported what they did over the summer with different projects. Doing virtual events was very different and challenging, not near as good as doing in-person events.
Under New Business:
4-H yearly Project Record Forms were handed out and are due Sept. 30. To receive a 4-H pin, members need to do a project. 4-H week is Oct. 4-10. Eli made a motion to ask Crown Power if the club could put the Dresden 4-H window display in its business; it was seconded by Tinlee Jones. The motion passed. 4-H’ers are to get their display items to Sharon or Kay by Monday, Oct. 5. Rhett Sneed made a motion to donate $100 to the Warrensburg Animal Shelter and bring supply items to the next meeting; it was seconded by Eli Dehan. The motion passed. Other service projects for the year are to plan to go to the Sedalia Animal Shelter, collect canned goods for the La Monte United Methodist Church food pantry, make cards for those in nursing homes and continue collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
Club goals this year are to increase membership and the number of members doing project record forms. Membership and snack/activity/demonstration forms were passed around for everyone to sign up so the club has information to plan meetings.
Election of 2020-2021 club officers are as follows: President Reagan Sneed, Vice-President Laney Pace, Secretary Tinlee Jones, Treasurer Eli Dehan, Parliamentarian Rhett Sneed, Historian, all club members; and Sunshine Officers, Samuel Dehan, and Phillip Jones. At the next meeting, the club will try to fill other offices.
Announcements were read.
The next meeting is at 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at the La Monte United Methodist Church. Phillip Jones made a motion to adjourn the meeting, it was seconded by Eli Dehan. The meeting was adjourned.
Eli Dehan, Dresden 4-H Club reporter, submitted the minutes.
