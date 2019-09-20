Show Me Crafters
The Show Me Crafters met at Boonslick Library at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, with 12 members present. President Wayne Viebrock called the meeting to order. The club members approved the minutes written by Secretary Kathryn Marshall. Treasurer Carol Perkins presented the treasurer's report for August. The report was approved.
Advertising for the fall show (Nov. 9-10) was discussed and approved. The fall show is full. There is a waiting list for vendors for this show.
The club members approved having a new club brochure printed.
The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Boonslick Regional Library.
Dresden 4-H Club
Dresden 4-H Club hosted their meeting, Sunday, Sept.15, at Sharon Bruner’s home for the annual hot dog roast and meeting. The meeting was called to order by Laney Pace, treasurer at 6:05 p.m. with 10 members, 13 guests and two leaders present. The Love family introduced themselves and were welcomed.
American and 4-H pledges were led by Peyton Bruner and Tinlee Jones.
Membership roll call, “What are you looking forward to in the new 4-H year?”
May 30 and June 9, minutes were read by Alayna Bruner, secretary and approved as read. Nancy Burkhalter’s Thank You card was read. The treasurer’s report was given by Bruner, co-leader and approved as presented. The money received from taking part in Tractor Supply selling clovers is being kept in the Pettis County 4-H Council for our use for kids going to 4-H Camp, Congress, Cloverkid Camp, etc.
Under Old Business:
Alayna, Hadley, Eli, Samuel, Rhett and Reagan reported on the field trip to Bothwell Lodge. They had a good time and enjoyed the tour they took. Kay needs the placing and pictures of kids who went to Missouri State Fair and American Royal for the September newsletter.
Under New Business:
4-H yearly Project Record Forms were handed out and are due Sept. 30. To receive a 4-H pin, kids need to do one. 4-H week is Oct. 7-13. Eli made a motion to ask Crown Power if we could put the Dresden 4-H Window Display in their business, it was seconded by Peyton. The motion passed. 4-H’ers need to turn their scrapbook pages in by Sept. 27. Service projects for the year were discussed. Rhett made a motion to collect books for cancer patients, it was seconded by Eli. The motion passed. Reagan made a motion to do something to help the animal shelter, collect canned goods for La Monte Methodist Church food pantry, make homeless care packs, visit a nursing home and continue collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, it was seconded by Hadley. The motion passed. Reagan made a motion to have a fun activity where we bring a friend, it was seconded by Tinlee. The motion passed.
Club goals this year are to increase membership and number of members doing project record forms. Membership and snack/activity/demonstration forms were passed around for everyone to sign up so club has information to plan meetings.
