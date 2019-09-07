BRHC Auxiliary
The Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary Board met Aug. 14. Members present were Betty Sue Viterna, Karen Kay Taylor, Donna Peakes, Virginia McAllister, Carol Ackerman, Karen Suroff, Lisa Irwin, Shirley McCown, Joyce Monroe, Sara Lyles, Joyce Grinstead, Lauren Thiel and Christine Detherage.
Before the board meeting, BRHC CEO Lori Wightman told the board some information about her background and some of the things she has learned about the community since moving here. Plans were shared with the board and suggestions were requested for input into those plans on building on Bothwell's legacy.
The minutes of the July 10 meeting were emailed for review and were approved as corrected. McAllister gave the treasurer's report and Ackerman announced this month's awards for a total of 1,028 volunteer hours. Donna Beeson, 600 hours; Shirley Evans, 500 hours; Sheri Matz, 100 hours; and Karen Suroff, 1,500 hours.
Detherage reported the Concern Desk is functioning well. McAllister has been training with a new volunteer, Donna Ward. Jackie Butler, membership chair, proposed a membership drive to run August through December with prizes as an incentive.
Peakes told of special sales coming: Baker Shoes will have another sale in the fall featuring Uggs, and ATN Compression Socks will be sold Sept. 5.
Thiel, BRHC Foundation director, went over some of the upcoming events for the Foundation: Free mammograms will be given Nov. 2 at the Diagnostic Center in Sedalia and Nov. 9 in Warsaw. Pinktober is in the planning stages, as is Celebrity Bartender in November.
A community invite goes out for a Sleep Apnea workshop scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Education Building. Two staff members and a sleep apnea patient will speak and various types of equipment will be on display. Water and trail mix will be provided to attendees.
The BRHC Auxiliary will sponsor a social from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Heckart Community Center for its members. It will be a contributive meal, so members should bring a side dish or dessert to share.
The meeting was adjourned.
