The Parents As Teachers program will offer free developmental screenings for children age 3 months to 5 years on Sept. 11-12 at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative, 2255 S. Ingram Ave.
Screenings are by appointment only and eligible children must be residents of Pettis County and not yet in kindergarten. The areas screened include speech, vision, hearing, language, readiness and motor skills; there also is a health questionnaire.
To schedule an appointment and for more information, call the co-op at 660-827-8955.
