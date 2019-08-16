Cole Camp Boonslick Library will host a Rededication Celebration in honor of Carol Loomis from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The library will host a small event thanking and honoring Loomis for her lifetime support of the Cole Camp community and in particular her dedication to the library in Cole Camp. There will be a number of speakers, refreshments, and tours of the library focusing on the improvements made to the building with the financial gifts given by Loomis over the past year. 

