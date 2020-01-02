Cole Camp Boonslick Regional Library will host a Holiday Movie Pajama Party at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at the library. The library will be screening a magical movie about a train trip to the North Pole. Cookies, drinks and popcorn will be served. Children can feel free to wear their jammies. All ages are welcome to the free event.
