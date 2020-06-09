The following students were recently named to the Cole Camp R-1 Honor Roll for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Principal’s List
Seniors: Jenna Harms, Ashley Schear, Lydia Williams, Brooklyn Cross, Stephaney Hoon, Angela Varvaryuk, Ethan Ives, Olivia Miller, Sara Harms, Hayley Luebbering, Allison Bowlin, Michael Hahn, Chais Paul, Shyan Pruitt, Emily Zimmer, Michael Palmer, Zachary Zimmer, Sydney Campbell, Kaci Barnes, Jared Potts, Kaitlyn Carl, Mikhail Boychuk, Kaden Harms, Raeann Grunden, Landon Baalman.
Juniors: Brooke Anderson, Abigail Borgman, Ashley Luebbering, Willy Murphy, Keegan Vosmith, Ethan Paxson, Megan Acklin, Dayton Oelrichs, Isaac Dynys, Riley Bright, Garrett Strathman, Savannah Ward, Riley Doogs, Jamison Farrar, Delaney Gerken-Marshall, Sebastian
Monsees, Hope Burroughs, Christopher Oelrichs, Ivan Varvaryuk, Christopher Baker.
Sophomores: Cecilia Thomas, Kaelyn Teague, Alisa Schlesselman, Angela Varvaryuk, Daniel Vosmith, Kian Clark, Ethan Corpening, Abigail Brown, Kinser Brockman, Malachi Fox, Sierra Koenke, Madysen Brown, Evan Brandt.
Freshmen: Kyla Harms, Owen Ives, Reyna Kammeyer, Toby Benn Hailey Brown, Mikayla Doogs, Chloe Daily, Ethan Shearer, Judd Harms, Ashley Campbell, Lillie Gottschalk, Preston Oelrichs, Jesus Geronimo, Macy Hagen, Dylana Stoppel, Reaganne Smart, Chase VonHolten, Michael Wissman, Mikayla Doll, Lacie Canfield, Anna Procopisen, Colton Banks, Kimberly Corpening, Dylan LeCroy, Laci Thompson.
Honor Roll
Seniors: Warner Harms, Ruvim Garbuzov, Jarrett Long, Bella Conley, Joshua Doll.
Juniors: Destiny Kestner, Sarah Lichtenauer, Anneliese Dieckman, Isaiah Smith, Daniel Boychuk.
Sophomores: Patrick Olsen, Andrew Hahn.
Freshmen: Amanda Godwin, Sara Shoemaker, John Uzun, Madison Boyd, Juan Cano, Jakob Hampton, Wyatt Hesse, Sergey Timoshchuk.
Honorable Mention
Seniors: Renee Wise, Cory Arms, Tyler Hickman.
Juniors: Logan Smart, Megan Wise, Malaki Downey, Joseph Uzun, Jose Verdad Ramirez, Austin Hager, Avery Bohon.
Sophomores: Brett Twenter, Vivian Eddingfield, Laney Patton, Spencer Johnson, Zachary Thomas, Hawk Hagston.
Freshmen: Olivia Williams, Kylea Frame, Macie Robb, Jeffrey Cronin, Olivia Watson, Christina Gifford, Abigail Bowlin, Katrinarae Oxford, Karley Thayer, Emily Burke, Peyton Davis, Skyler
Hertel.
