The Cole Camp Boonslick Library will host an End of Summer Party at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the Jaycee House, across the street from Cole Camp Freshmart.
The free event for all ages celebrates the end of the library’s summer programing. There will be drawings for prizes, refreshments, and a juggler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.