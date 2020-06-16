A Cole Camp man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping and stabbing another individual multiple times in Cole Camp.
Thomas W. Pitts has been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault, felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to court documents, at 9:30 p.m. June 10 Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Chmelir Road for a report of a subject who had been stabbed. Deputies made contact with the individual who was suffering from stab wounds on their left side just above the hip, upper left arm and a cut to the ribs on the left side.
The individual informed deputies Pitts had picked them up the night before and had held them captive since. According to documents, Pitts allegedly told the individual he was going to tie them up to a pole with zip ties, kill them and torture their family. The individual said Pitts then stabbed them with a small knife.
The individual said someone else had shown up at Pitts’ residence and they used the distraction to run away and go to a neighbor’s residence. The individual told deputies repeatedly Pitts was going to kill them. According to court documents, the individual’s wounds indicated a deep laceration in need of medical treatment.
The individual was interviewed at Bothwell Regional Health Center by a Pettis County detective. The individual said they had known Pitts for several years. The pair began dating in March and had been living together.
According to court documents, the individual alleged they had been lying in bed with Pitts when Pitts shot their phone out of their hand, causing injury to their middle finger. The individual had left Pitts a few days prior to the incident after he beat them up, however, Pitts forced them to return to his residence June 9.
On June 10, the individual alleged Pitts woke up around 4 p.m. and accused the individual of things. He allegedly took their phone, punched them in the head and kicked their head and body. Around 6 p.m. Pitts allegedly shot a gun at them while they were sitting in a chair. Around 8 p.m. Pitts stabbed them and took them to the garage. He was about to zip tie the individual when a vehicle pulled up and the individual ran to the neighbor’s house.
Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to Pitts’ residence in the 20000 block of Chmelir Road. Officers did not immediately approach the residence due to previous experience with Pitts which indicated he was typically in possession of several firearms and an “ample supply of ammunition,” according to the documents. Several attempts were made to get Pitts to come out of the residence via PA speaker without success.
An MSHP SWAT team searched Pitts’ residence but did not locate him. During the search, a small red stain consistent with blood was found on the back of a wooden chair. Another possible blood stain was located on a seat cushion.
The sheriff’s office and MSHP located Pitts at 1:27 a.m. June 13 at his residence and he was taken into custody without incident. At the time of Pitts’ arrest, Damien P. Koons, 28, of Sedalia, and Samantha Batzel, 33, of Windsor, were taken into custody pending the filing of formal charges for hindering prosecution. As of June 16, Batzel had been charged with felony hindering prosecution.
Pitts had an arraignment June 12 at the Pettis County Courthouse. He is being held at the Pettis County Jail on no bond.
