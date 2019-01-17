COLE CAMP -- Lady Bluebirds senior Lainy Williams scored 20 points and Cole Camp girls basketball coach Rick Grunden recorded his 301st career victory Thursday during a 57-40 victory against the Stover Lady Bulldogs.
Grunden reached the 300-win mark Tuesday after a 51-14 win over Northwest in Hughesville and, on Jan. 7, eclipsed 100 wins for Cole Camp with a 57-36 result at Windsor.
After nine seasons at Pilot Grove and in coaching his sixth with the Lady Bluebirds, Grunden downplayed the accomplishment.
“It just means that you’re old and have had good players,” Grunden said. “It just means you’ve been doing it a long time.”
It was a lowkey celebration, too. After defeating the Lady Mustangs for No. 300, Northwest activities director Justin Wiskur presented Grunden with the game ball -- to the surprise of his team.
“My kids didn’t even know,” Grunden said. “My kids are looking at him like, ‘What’s going on?’”
Now 300 going on 400, Grunden and the Lady Bluebirds are focused on chasing Tipton, ranked No. 1 in the most recent state coaches poll, for the Kaysinger Conference title. Cole Camp, second in conference standings, picked up its fifth Kaysinger win Thursday against Stover using a 19-2 second period to a 32-10 halftime advantage.
Lady Bulldogs junior Jenna Bellis led the team with 14 points, followed by sophomore teammate Abby Dittmer with 13. Stover (7-8, 2-2) continues a four-game road trip next week at La Monte, Bunceton and Tipton.
Cole Camp (13-3, 5-1) goes for its fifth-straight win and 10th in 11 games Monday, Jan. 21, hosting Green Ridge.
Warsaw 49, Cole Camp 43
Warsaw senior Matt Luebbert paced all scorers with 24 points Thursday during a 49-43 victory at Cole Camp.
Cole Camp juniors Landon Baalman and Ethan Ives led the team with 15 and 13 points, respectively. After trailing 20-9 through one quarter, the Bluebirds (10-6, 4-1) outscored its Benton County opponents 34-29.
Withstanding two delays at the Skyline Tournament, the Wildcats (12-3) are winners of five straight after an overtime victory Wednesday over the hosts, 59-53. They begin the Archie Tournament Monday against Drexel, while Cole Camp hosts the Stover boys Friday.
