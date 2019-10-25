St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 205 W. Jefferson St. in Cole Camp, will host the “Gathering” Saturday, Nov. 2. Registration and snacks begin at 9 a.m. and music is at 9:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. there will be a presentation by Robert and Sammy Mikulski. Lunch will be at noon along with interactive stations. At 1:30 p.m. there will be “Conversations with Rob and Sam” with closing worship at 3:30 p.m.
Those attending may come and go as they please or stay all day. For more information, contact Pastor Stephen Zeller at 660-668-3537 or StephenPZeller@gmail.com or visit www.stpauls.me/gathering. The event is sponsored by St. Paul’s and Area ELCA Churches.
