The Cole Camp Chamber of Commerce will host the 32nd annual Cole Camp Christbaumfest craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran School auditorium and Jaycee Hall.
There will be more than 50 vendors. Families can take photos with Santa from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be available for purchase. Admission is free.
For more information, call 660-668-3157.
