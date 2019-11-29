The Cole Camp German Singers will perform their 25th annual German Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cole Camp. Pre-concert music by an instrumental ensemble will begin at 6:45 p.m.
The singers will offer a program of carols sung in German, along with a few in English, under the direction of Jeannette VonHolten. There will be refreshments following the concert.
