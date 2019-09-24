A Cole Camp woman was arrested on charges of animal abuse after the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Missouri Humane Society.
According to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office press release, the office received a tip about a possible case of animal abuse/neglect within Benton County from the Missouri Humane Society Animal Cruelty Task Force. The Task Force had been contacted by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office in Texas where Steven C. Woodington, 55, of Texas, had been arrested for animal cruelty.
Steven was housing 278 dogs in unfit and severely inhumane conditions. Authorities estimates that over half of those animals would not survive and euthanasia would be required due to health conditions. The survivors were rescued and treated by a veterinarian.
Steven and his wife, Tiffany L. Woodington, 49, of Cole Camp, had been operating a not-for-profit animal rescue called “All Accounted For” in Benton County. According to court documents, it was believed that Tiffany was hoarding a large number of dogs in various locations in Benton County and she may have moved a number of dogs from Texas to Missouri.
In Benton County, Sept. 12, law enforcement and animal task force officers arrived at the address of concern and made contact with Tiffany. Upon arrival, deputies could smell a very strong odor coming from inside the residence.
Tiffany was cooperative and led authorities to an old school bus, barn, and house which contained 38 dogs and one cat. The animals were alive, but in “unimaginable condition” according to the press release. Twenty-three small dogs were found in a barn, in separate kennels. Tiffany advised most of the dogs had been transported to the residence from Texas.
The investigation revealed approximately 120 dogs and one cat had perished. The animals were in various stages of decay, some of which were just bones and were located inside of the residence, a shed, the bus and on the property. Tiffany said all the dogs had died within a three day span due to a case of distemper. When asked why she had reached out for help Tiffany said the incident had just happened so fast.
The Missouri Humane Society Task Force removed the living animals for treatment and returned the following day to collect the remains and do further forensic examination. At the time of the court documents the dogs appeared to not have any diseases and were just malnourished.
Tiffany has been charged with ten counts of felony animal abuse and two counts of misdemeanor animal abuse with a $100,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1 in Benton County.
