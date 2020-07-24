Harold and JoAnn Collier will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 5.
JoAnn Wittman and Harold Collier were married Aug. 5, 1960, at First Baptist Church in Syracuse by the Rev. Bob Potter.
Mr. Collier is a retired stockman and livestock hauler. Mrs. Collier is a retired teacher who worked for the Tipton School District.
They have two children, Karen (Bob) Bestgen, of Sioux City, Iowa, and Darren (Heather) Collier, of Carthage, five grandchildren and one great-grandson.
