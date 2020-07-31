Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Collins, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 6.
Shirley Pabst and Nelson Collins were married Aug. 6, 1960, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sedalia by the Rev. Joseph T. Nolan.
Mr. Collins worked as a printer, advertising salesman and advertising director for the Sedalia Democrat for 40 years. Mrs. Collins worked as a clerk for the city of Sedalia for 42.5 years.
They have one child, Rodney Collins, of Sedalia; and two grandchildren.
A dinner was planned at the Knights of Columbus Hall for Aug. 9, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple request no gifts.
