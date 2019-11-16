Norma Collins will observe her 101st birthday Nov. 19.
She was born Nov. 19, 1918, in Kansas City.
Norma worked in secretarial jobs and enjoys church and playing cards.
She has three children, Roy Collins, of Oak Grove, Pat Sturgus, of Sedalia, and Phillip Collins, of Kansas City.
Birthday cards may be sent to Norma at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.