The following area students were recently named to the Columbia College Dean's List for the fall semester for the 2019-20 school year. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Barnett: Aimee Weicken.
Boonville: Alex Byrne, Marissa Day, Jesse Devillier, Courtney Palmer, J. Andrew Poet.
California: Karen Colgan, Tamra Jenkins, Miranda Needy, Shawna Rippee, Tonya Toebben, Rheanna Wachter.
Gravois Mills: Rebecca Hauschulz.
Higginsville: Stephanie Chamberlin.
Iona: Camryn Schear.
Knob Noster: Nolan Jackson.
Laurie: Christina Lafoy.
Marshall: Duffin Makings, Stephanie Newberg.
Odessa: Carington Key.
Pilot Grove: Chloe Schlotzhauer.
Rocky Mount: Jennifer Hill, Ann-Marie Holleman.
Sedalia: Jacob Kindle.
Slater: Hunter Miller.
Stover: Jamie Brown, Tiffany Lindsey.
Syracuse: Nicole Leclaire.
Tipton: Theresa Lamm.
Versailles: Ryan Arment, Sasha Brown, Katie Denman, Michelle Kennedy, Kenzi Turpin.
