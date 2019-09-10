The following students from this area were recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the summer semester.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Barnett: Morgan Sloan.
Boonville: Chloe West.
Bunceton: Jessica Wieland.
California: Nichole Murphy, Keith Reed.
Gilliam: Michael Natera.
Laurie: Christina Lafoy.
Marshall: Stephanie Newberg.
Tipton: Christy Higgins.
Versailles: Katie Denman.
Whiteman Air Force Base: Brittany Gillis.
