The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City is seeking individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma as a treatment for those infected with the virus.
CBC Medical Director Dr. Jed Gorlin said by phone on Monday it’s believed antibodies in the blood plasma of those who have recovered from COVID-19 will help patients early on in their diagnosis.
“The reason we vaccinate you is so you can build up antibodies and fight off stuff,” he noted. “Now there are viral diseases where antibodies don’t seem to help (such as) HIV and Hepatitis C.
“There are viral diseases where antibodies absolutely do help,” he continued. “If you get exposed to Hepatitis B, we’ll give you a shot of Hepatitis B immunoglobulin. Which is nothing more than concentrated antibodies.”
He added at this point in the pandemic, it’s not known or proven “that early administration of antibodies will fight off COVID-19.”
“But we hope there is, there is a reasonable track record of other similar infections that it might help,” Gorlin explained. “But at this point, it is premature to say that it will absolutely help.
“On the other hand, it's pretty easy to do,” he added. “It’s pretty low risk. We know the risk of transfusing one unit of plasma, and it’s really small — so why not? And who better to collect it from than people who have recovered.”
Gorlin said during the recovery period of COVID-19 there is a “very high” level of antibodies in the blood.
“While those really rigorous studies are happening at Johns Hopkins and Mount Sinai (hospitals) and many other places, it seems reasonable to be collecting as much convalescent plasma as we can and administering it early,” he said.
He added after seven to 10 days, individuals make antibodies against COVID-19.
“It’s unlikely to help somebody who’s been on the vent for three weeks,” he noted. “But given early enough, hopefully it will jump-start them fighting off the infection. What we don’t know is how do you predict who is most likely to benefit, we have no idea.”
To donate plasma, a donor needs to be an eligible blood donor, Gorlin said. He suggested those who wish to donate visit savealifenow.org where they will read a long list of FDA requirements. Plasma donors will have to provide proof of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and be fully symptom-free for 14 days.
“No cough, no fever for 14 days,” Gorlin said. “And preferably donate by plasmapheresis (whole blood is removed and plasma is collected) because we can help more patients if you are willing to go to the plasma collecting machine.”
Plasmapheresis takes about 45 minutes with the needle being smaller than in whole blood donation.
“We give you all your red cells back,” Gorlin added. “So, you can actually come in the next week, and that way we can collect you weekly up to four times. And, each collection will collect three units of plasma. So, you could help up to 12 patients instead of just one from a whole blood donation.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all blood drives have been canceled, but Gorlin said plasma and whole blood donations are being collected at multiple sites in the Kansas City area.
“Most importantly, in order to protect both the staff and donor … all donations are by appointment only,” he said. “Go to the CBCKC website and convalescent plasma will pop up, and you sign up there.
“And, we will work with you to find a convenient time and location,” he continued. “In order to keep social distancing between donors, we schedule the appointments far enough apart that you won’t be sitting in the waiting room with 93 other people. And, if you could please wear a mask that will make everybody happy.”
Gorlin added CBCKC is also needing whole blood donations.
“The need for just regular blood donations, it’s still there,” he said. “The inventory is actually fine right now. But social distancing is going to stay probably on into the beginning of summer.
“So, we need people coming in throughout May and June too… so please encourage (whole) blood donations,” he added. “It’s the only donation that comes out of your arm and not your wallet.”
For more information, visit savealifenow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.