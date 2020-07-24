Community Blood Center (CBC) has joined with other blood centers across the country to collect plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat other patients with advanced COVID-19 infections. As COVID cases rise, CBC is issuing another call for convalescent plasma donations.
In the treatment, known as convalescent plasma, the patient is transfused with the donor’s plasma with the goal of using the donor’s antibodies to help clear the virus more rapidly. On March 24 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the collection of plasma from individuals who have recovered from coronavirus to treat seriously ill patients, and CBC joined in this effort.
Eligible donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 and be symptom-free for 14 days. One donation can be used to treat two to three patients struggling with severe cases of COVID-19. Interested donors can sign up at savealifenow.org/cpdonor.
