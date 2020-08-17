Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak some meetings may be canceled or postponed. Please call the organization for information on cancellations. To have your event or meeting listed or changed, send details to fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com or call 660-826-1000 ext. 1481.
SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 p.m.: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. Call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 421 W. Third St. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Altrusa International Inc., Sedalia, at the Katy Trail Community Health Center, community room, 821 Westwood Ave.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: The Dream factory meeting, at Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, on North U.S. Highway 65.
6:30 p.m.: Defeet.org, suicide prevention support group meetings are at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. For more information, call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 201 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
11:30 a.m.: Show-Me Ladies with Hatitudes for lunch. For location information, call Maryann at 660-826-8138.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
4:30 p.m.: Crossroads Hospice, a monthly discussion grief group, at the Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave. For more information, contact Beth Hunt at 660-422-5804.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2921 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information, call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose, Sedalia Lodge 1494, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.
7 p.m.: Masonic Granite Lodge 272 meeting, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia-Pettis County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for executive committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Anthony Buckner Community Center, 500 Welch Ct.
7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
7:45 a.m.: 40 & 8 Voiture 333, Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: American Red Cross Board meeting, 222 S. Lamine Ave.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: NAMI, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd. For more information, call Denise Woolery at 660-287-7718 or Tammy Pittman at 660-221-3616.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.
7 p.m.: Gamma Epsilon Master Chapter. For location information, call 660-827-2299.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Photo Club, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Coin Club, Farm Credit Services, 2600 S. Limit Ave.
7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Harley Owners Group Sedalia Chapter, Yeager’s Cycle Sales, 3001 S. Limit Ave.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex, for more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
6 p.m.: Bingo, Sedalia Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Dr., doors open at 4 p.m.; Kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; early-bird bingo at 6 p.m.; regular bingo at 6:30 p.m.
7 p.m.: Bunceton Senior Dance Melody Makers Band will perform. Bring finger food. Dance at Bunceton Lions Club. Cost is $4 per person.
7 p.m.: State Fair Saddle Club, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, U.S. Highway 65. Carry-in dinner.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: First Christian Church Men’s Fellowship, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
1 p.m.: Missouri State Fair Bikers Against Child Abuse, American Paramedical Service classroom, 400B Industrial Road.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: OIC Studios will present the SpoFest Open Mic Poetry and Prose event streaming live via Zoom, Facebook and OIC Radio. Signup and event guidelines at www.oicstudios.com/spofest-online.
7:30 p.m.: Quarantine Theatre presented by Liberty Center Association for the Arts on the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.