Editor's note: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak some meetings may be canceled or postponed. Please call the organization for information on cancellations.
SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 p.m.: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. Call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 421 W. Third St. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6:10 p.m.: Daughters of Isabella for Rosary; meeting at 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.
6:30 p.m.: Defeet.org, suicide prevention support group meetings are at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. For more information, call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 201 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
7 p.m.: Cole Camp Area Historical Society, Cole Camp Jung Memorial Library in Cole Camp.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Business Network meets at Colton’s Steak House, 4101 W. Broadway Blvd.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
5:30 p.m.: Diversified Community Outreach, True Vine Church of God in Christ, 600 N. Moniteau Ave.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2921 W. Broadway Blvd.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Shrine Fun Kor, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd.
6:30 p.m.: Sedville Crazy Quilters Guild, Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.
6:30 p.m.: Sedville Petal Pushers, University of Missouri Pettis County Extension Office, 1012 A Thompson Blvd.
6:30 p.m.: Women’s Democrat Club, Deer Brook Villas, 960 Mitchell Rd.
7 p.m.: Women of the Moose, Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.
7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter No. 57, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
7:30 p.m.: Windsor School Board, High School Library, 210 North St.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council No. 831, Family Night Buffet. Located at U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard. The public is invited. Cost for adults is $8; for children 6 to 12 years, $4.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Lodge 236, Sedalia Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, monthly meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24-hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; further information, call 660-547-2611.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.
7 p.m.: Blind of Central Missouri, First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. Info 660-826-1690.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.
7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex, for more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
11:30 a.m.: The Pettis County Republican Women at 11:30 am in the open atrium area at Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
6 p.m.: Warsaw Marine Corps League Leathernecks, 607 E. Jefferson St. in Warsaw.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: First Christian Church Men’s Fellowship, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
1 p.m.: Missouri State Fair Bikers Against Child Abuse, American Paramedical Service classroom, 400B Industrial Road.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: OIC Studios will present the SpoFest Open Mic Poetry and Prose event streaming live via Zoom, Facebook and OIC Radio. Signup and event guidelines at www.oicstudios.com/spofest-online.
7:30 p.m.: Quarantine Theatre presented by Liberty Center Association for the Arts on the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel and Instagram.
