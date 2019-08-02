To have your event or meeting listed, send details to fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com or call 660-826-1000 ext. 1481.
SUNDAY
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
5:30 p.m.: Bible Study Disciplespath: The Journey Volume 2, Page 70 Day 2; 6:30 p.m., video: “The Faith of Our Founding Fathers” by David Barton, WallBuilders. Broadway Baptist Church, 2119 E. Broadway Blvd., 660-827-2448.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
11 a.m.: Open Door Café, free noon meals, Monday through Friday, in basement at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 E. Fourth St.
11 a.m.: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St., is open Monday through Friday. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
11:45 a.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets in the lower level meeting room at Sedalia Boonslick Library, 219 W. Third St. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Dfeet.org, suicide prevention support group meetings are at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. For more information, call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show-Me Crafters, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
6:45 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council 831, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, at Annex, 200 E. Sixth St. Call 660-619-0393 or email a12x12serenityseekersafg@gmail.com.
7 p.m.: American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. (executive meeting at 6 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.
TUESDAY
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
11 a.m.: Compass Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Never Too Old Gang, New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 664 E. 16th St.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, meets at 2401 W. Broadway, in the back room of Denny’s. For assistance call 660-826-9608.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information, call Barbra at 660-827-6522.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose Sedalia Lodge 1494 at the lodge, 119 Winchester Dr.
7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club, Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.
8 p.m.: Cole Camp Steam and Antique Tractor Club, Showgrounds Clubhouse in Cole Camp.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m.: 1 Million Cups, Thompson Conference Center in the Heckart Applied Health and Science Building at State Fair Community College, 3201 W. 16th St.
10 a.m.: Taking off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, 2270 North U.S. Highway 65. Visitors welcome.
7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.
THURSDAY
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
12:30 p.m.: Friends of Boonslick Regional Library, downstairs meeting room at Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24-hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; further information, call 660-547-2611.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.
7 p.m.: Blind of Central Missouri, First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., Sedalia. For more information, call 660-826-9988.
7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall.
7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.
7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex, for more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
1 to 3 p.m.: MahJongg, teaching and playing, at Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.
6 p.m.: Warsaw Marine Corps League Leathernecks, 607 E. Jefferson St. in Warsaw.
SATURDAY
8 a.m.: Pettis County Democrat Breakfast Club, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.
8 to 11 a.m.: All-you-can-eat breakfast, American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. Cost is $6.
10 a.m.: Valley of Hope Support Group for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meeting at Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.
7:30 p.m.: Diamond B’s Square Dance, ABC Building, 200 W. Fourth St. Larry Butler, caller; for more information, call Billie Jean, Taw 660-287-1443.
