To have your event or meeting listed, send details to fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com or call 660-826-1000 ext. 1481.
SUNDAY
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
4 p.m.: Christmas play, “Searching for the Name,” at New Life United Pentecostal Church, located at 356 SE state Route 13 (old highway 13, off the south roundabout) south of Warrensburg.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
11 a.m.: Open Door Café, free noon meals, Monday through Friday, in basement at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 E. Fourth St.
11 a.m.: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St., is open Monday through Friday. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Deerbrook Villas Community Building (next to Dialysis Center), 960 Mitchell Rd. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Dfeet.org, suicide prevention support group meetings are at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. For more information, call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 200 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
7 p.m.: Father Tony Kraff Assembly of Knights of Columbus, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd
7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center, at State Fair Community College.
7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.
TUESDAY
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 to 5:30 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market in the atrium area between Brian’s Gym and Westlake’s Ace Hardware at 1020 Thompson Boulevard.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, meets at 2401 W. Broadway, in the back room of Denny’s. For assistance call 660-826-9608.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from co-dependence at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information, call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
WEDNESDAY
Christmas Day
THURSDAY
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Democratic Club of Pettis County Supper Club; bring a covered dish. Meeting will follow at Deer Brook Villas, 960 Mitchell Rd. For more information, call Mike Franklin at 660-281-1037.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4286, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Mid-Missouri Artists, Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., Sedalia. For more information, call 660-826-9988.
7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex, for more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
1 p.m.: MahJongg, teaching and playing, at Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.
SATURDAY
2 p.m.: Warsaw Cruisers, Cow Pattie’s Restaurant, 604 W. Main St.
