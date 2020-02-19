To have your event or meeting listed, send details to fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com or call 660-826-1000 ext. 1481.
SUNDAY
Sunday a.m.: Shake it Up Sunday, if you are white attend a black church, if you are black attend a white church; Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 400 N. Lamine Ave., or Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd. For more information, call Marge Harlan at 660-851-0077.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
2 p.m.: Council on Racial Understanding at Rose M. Nolen Black History Library.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
11 a.m.: Open Door Café, free noon meals, Monday through Friday, in the basement at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 E. Fourth St.
11 a.m.: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St., is open Monday through Friday. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Deerbrook Villas Community Building (next to Dialysis Center), 960 Mitchell Rd. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
6 p.m.: The Dream factory meeting, at Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, on North U.S. Highway 65.
6:30 p.m.: Dfeet.org, suicide prevention support group meetings are at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. For more information, call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 200 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center at State Fair Community College.
7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.
TUESDAY
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
8:30 a.m.: Sedalia Literacy Council, basement meeting room, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.
11:30 a.m.: Show-Me Ladies with Hatitudes for lunch. For location information, call Maryann at 660-826-8138.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
1 p.m.: B.Y.O.L. (bring your own lunch movie event) at Cole Camp Boonslick Library, with popcorn and drinks. Event is free and for all ages.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
4:30 p.m.: Crossroads Hospice, a monthly discussion grief group, at the Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave. For more information, contact Beth Hunt at 660-422-5804.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, meets at 2401 W. Broadway, in the back room of Denny’s. For assistance call 660-826-9608.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose, Sedalia Lodge 1494, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.
7 p.m.: Masonic Granite Lodge 272 meeting, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club, Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.
7 p.m.: Show-Me Model A Club. Central Missouri Electric Co-op, north of Sedalia on U.S. Highway 65.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
6:30 p.m.: Friends of the Cole Camp Library meeting, at Cole Camp Boonslick Library.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia-Pettis County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for executive committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Anthony Buckner Community Center, 500 Welch Ct.
7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.
THURSDAY
7:45 a.m.: 40 & 8 Voiture 333, Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.
9 a.m.: Caregiver support group at Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave. For more information call Shery Fogle at 660-826-0713. The group is free and open to the public.
10 a.m.: American Red Cross Board meeting, 222 S. Lamine Ave.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
1 p.m.: The Whiteman Area Piecemakers in the meeting room of the Knob Noster Branch of the Trails Regional Library, 202 N. Adams. For more information call 660-647-3367 or 660-563-5247.
4:15 p.m.: Birthright, volunteer meeting at offices, 1810 W. 11th St.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: NAMI, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd. For more information, call Denise Woolery at 660-287-7718 or Tammy Pittman at 660-221-3616.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.
7 p.m.: Gamma Epsilon Master Chapter. For location information, call 660-827-2299.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., Sedalia. For more information, call 660-826-9988.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Photo Club, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall.
7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Coin Club, Farm Credit Services, 2600 S. Limit Ave.
7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Harley Owners Group Sedalia Chapter, Yeager’s Cycle Sales, 3001 S. Limit Ave.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex, for more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
1 p.m.: MahJongg, teaching and playing, at Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.
6 p.m.: Bingo, Sedalia Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Dr., doors open at 4 p.m.; Kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; early-bird bingo at 6 p.m.; regular bingo at 6:30 p.m.
7 p.m.: Bunceton Senior Dance Melody Makers Band will perform. Bring finger food. Dance at Bunceton Lions Club. Cost is $4 per person.
7 p.m.: State Fair Saddle Club, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, U.S. Highway 65. Carry-in dinner.
SATURDAY
7 p.m.: Sedalia West Central Missouri Archaeological Society, Farm Credit Services, 2600 S. Limit Ave.
