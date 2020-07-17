Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak some meetings may be canceled or postponed. Please call the organization for information on cancelations. To have your event or meeting listed or changed, send details to fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com or call 660-826-1000 ext. 1481.
SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 p.m.: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. Call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse; in case of rain meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave. All churches welcome.
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 421 W. Third St. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Altrusa International Inc., Sedalia, at the Katy Trail Community Health Center, community room, 821 Westwood Ave.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
6 p.m.: The Dream Factory meeting, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative on North U.S. Highway 65.
6:30 p.m.: DeFeet.org, suicide prevention support group meetings are at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. Call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 201 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse; in case of rain meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave. All churches welcome.
11:30 a.m.: Show-Me Ladies with Hatitudes for lunch. For location information, call Maryann at 660-826-8138.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
4:30 p.m.: Crossroads Hospice, a monthly discussion grief group, at the Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave. Contact Beth Hunt at 660-422-5804.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2921 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from co-dependence at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. Call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose, Sedalia Lodge 1494, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.
7 p.m.: Masonic Granite Lodge 272 meeting, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse; in case of rain meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave. All churches welcome.
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse; in case of rain meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave. All churches welcome.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Democratic Club of Pettis County Supper Club; bring a covered dish. Meeting will follow at Deer Brook Villas, 960 Mitchell Rd. Call Mike Franklin at 660-281-1037.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Community Concert Band at Liberty Park Bandstand.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex. Call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse; in case of rain meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave. All churches welcome.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse; in case of rain meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave. All churches welcome.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: OIC Studios will present the SpoFest Open Mic Poetry and Prose event streaming live via Zoom, Facebook and OIC Radio. Signup and event guidelines at www.oicstudios.com/spofest-online.
7 p.m.: Sedalia West Central Missouri Archaeological Society, Farm Credit Services, 2600 S. Limit Ave.
7:30 p.m.: Quarantine Theatre presented by Liberty Center Association for the Arts on the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel and Instagram.
