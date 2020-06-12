Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak some meetings may be canceled or postponed. Please call the organization for information on cancelations.
SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 p.m.: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call 660-827-1613.
12:30 to 4 p.m.: Birthright Pregnancy resource center is open for pregnancy tests and other help on Mondays and Fridays. It is open other times by appointment.
2:45 to 4 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Deerbrook Villas Community Building (next to Dialysis Center), 960 Mitchell Rd. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
6 p.m.: The Dream Factory meeting, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative on North U.S. Highway 65.
6:30 p.m.: DeFeet.org, suicide prevention support group meetings at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. For more information, call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 201 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
11:30 a.m.: Show-Me Ladies with Hatitudes for lunch. For location information, call Maryann at 660-826-8138.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call 660-827-1613.
1 p.m.: B.Y.O.L. (bring your own lunch movie event) at Cole Camp Boonslick Library, with popcorn and drinks. Event is free and for all ages.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers and 11:45 a.m. Thursdays, Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
4:30 p.m.: Crossroads Hospice, a monthly discussion grief group, at the Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave. For more information, contact Beth Hunt at 660-422-5804.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. For more information, call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose, Sedalia Lodge 1494, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.
7 p.m.: Masonic Granite Lodge 272 meeting, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club, Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
9:30 a.m.: Community Retired Teachers for coffee; 10 a.m. meeting, Christ and Trinity Lutheran
Church, 3201 Southwest Blvd.
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
6:30 p.m.: Friends of the Cole Camp Library meeting, Cole Camp Boonslick Library.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia-Pettis County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for executive committee; 7 p.m. meeting, Anthony Buckner Community Center, 500 Welch Ct.
7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
7:45 a.m.: 40 & 8 Voiture 333, Knights of Columbus Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.
10 a.m.: American Red Cross Board meeting, 222 S. Lamine Ave.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call 660-827-1613.
1 p.m.: The Whiteman Area Piecemakers in the meeting room of the Knob Noster Branch of the Trails Regional Library, 202 N. Adams. For more information, call 660-647-3367 or 660-563-5247.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.
7 p.m.: Gamma Epsilon Master Chapter. For location information, call 660-827-2299.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., Sedalia. For more information, call 660-826-9988.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Photo Club, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Coin Club, Farm Credit Services, 2600 S. Limit Ave.
7:30 p.m.: Central Missouri Harley Owners Group Sedalia Chapter, Yeager’s Cycle Sales, 3001 S. Limit Ave.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex. For more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
12:30 to 4 p.m.: Birthright Pregnancy resource center is open for pregnancy tests and other help on Mondays and Fridays. It is open other times by appointment.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
6 p.m.: Bingo, Sedalia Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Dr., doors open at 4 p.m.; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; early-bird bingo at 6 p.m.; regular bingo at 6:30 p.m.
7 p.m.: Bunceton Senior Dance Melody Makers Band will perform. Bring finger food. Dance at Bunceton Lions Club. Cost is $4 per person.
7 p.m.: State Fair Saddle Club, Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, U.S. Highway 65. Carry-in dinner.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: First Christian Church Men’s Fellowship, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
1 p.m.: Missouri State Fair Bikers Against Child Abuse, American Paramedical Service classroom, 400B Industrial Road.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: OIC Studios will present the SpoFest Open Mic Poetry and Prose event streaming live via Zoom, Facebook and OIC Radio. Signup and event guidelines can be found at www.oicstudios.com/spofest-online.
7:30 p.m.: Quarantine Theatre presented by Liberty Center Association for the Arts; performances can be viewed on the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel and Instagram.
