Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak some meetings may be canceled or postponed. Please call the organization for information on cancelations. To have your event or meeting listed or changed, send details to fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com or call 660-826-1000 ext. 1481.
SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 p.m.: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Deerbrook Villas Community Building (next to Dialysis Center), 960 Mitchell Rd. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 201 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information, call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
9 a.m.: 1 Million Cups, Thompson Conference Center in the Heckart Applied Health and Science Building at State Fair Community College, 3201 W. 16th St.
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, 2270 North U.S. Highway 65. Visitors are welcome.
7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Old Drum Open Mic at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St., downtown Warrensburg.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information call 660-287-6930 or 660-851-0668.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Visual Art Association, Central Bank of Sedalia Annex, 403 W. Broadway Blvd. For more information, visit sedaliavisualartassociation.org.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Business Women, Sedalia Country Club 5074 state Route Y. For more information, visit www.sedaliabwm.org.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex. For more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
6 p.m.: Bingo, Sedalia Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Dr., doors open at 4 p.m.; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; early-bird bingo at 6 p.m.; regular bingo at 6:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.: Pettis County Storm Trackers at Denny’s restaurant. For more information, contact the group at www.facebook.com/PettisCountyStormTrackers.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
7 to 10 a.m.: Shrine Breakfast, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd. Cost is $7.
8:30 a.m.: SPARK (Sedalia/Pettis Amateur Radio Club) Repeater Club at Sedalia Fire Headquarters, 2606 W. 16th St.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, support meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24-hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; for other information, call 660-547-2611.
