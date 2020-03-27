Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak some meetings may be canceled or postponed. Please call the organization for information on cancelations.
SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
11 a.m.: Open Door Café, free noon meals, Monday through Friday, in basement at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 E. Fourth St.
11 a.m.: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St., is open Monday through Friday. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Deerbrook Villas Community Building (next to Dialysis Center), 960 Mitchell Rd. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, 2270 North U.S. Highway 65. Visitors are welcome.
7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
11:30 a.m.: Communication Workers of America Chapter 6314; Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6 p.m.: Bingo, Sedalia Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Dr., doors open at 4 p.m.; Kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; early-bird bingo at 6 p.m.; regular bingo at 6:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.: Pettis County Storm Trackers at Denny’s restaurant. For more information, contact the group at www.facebook.com/PettisCountyStormTrackers.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, support meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24-hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; for other information, call 660-547-2611.
