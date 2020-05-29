Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak some meetings may be canceled or postponed. Please call the organization for information on cancelations.
SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 p.m.: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
12:30 to 4 p.m.: Birthright Pregnancy resource center is open for pregnancy tests and other help on Mondays and Fridays. It is open other times by appointment.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market drive-thru market, former Main Gate along 16th Street on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
12:30 to 4 p.m.: Birthright Pregnancy resource center is open for pregnancy tests and other help on Mondays and Fridays. It is open other times by appointment.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market drive-thru market, former Main Gate along 16th Street on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: OIC Studios will present the Quarantine Series streaming live via Zoom, Facebook and OIC Radio.
7:30 p.m.: Quarantine Theatre presented by Liberty Center Association for the Arts; performances can be viewed on the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel and Instagram.
