SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. Call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
2:45 p.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia, meets at Sacred Heart Church Parish Center, 421 W. Third St. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6:30 p.m.: Defeet.org, suicide prevention support group meetings are at the Gathering Church, 314 W. Main St. For more information, call 660-596-5173 or visit www.Defeet.org.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, First Baptist Church Annex, 201 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
7 p.m.: Father Tony Kraff Assembly of Knights of Columbus, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.
7 p.m.: Mid-Missouri Photo Club for amateur photographers, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cole Camp.
7 p.m.: West Central Missouri Genealogical Society, Culp Building at the Johnson County
Historical Society on Main Street, in Warrensburg.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2921 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from co-dependence at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information, call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
11:30 a.m.: Communication Workers of America Chapter 6314; Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, at Lamy’s, 108 Pacific St.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Old Drum Open Mic at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St., downtown Warrensburg.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information call 660-287-6930 or 660-851-0668.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Visual Art Association, Central Bank of Sedalia Annex, 403 W. Broadway Blvd. For more information, visit sedaliavisualartassociation.org.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Business Women, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. For more information, visit www.sedaliabwm.org.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex, for more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
6 p.m.: Bingo, Sedalia Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Dr., doors open at 4 p.m.; Kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; early-bird bingo at 6 p.m.; regular bingo at 6:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.: Pettis County Storm Trackers at Denny’s restaurant. For more information, contact the group at www.facebook.com/PettisCountyStormTrackers.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
7 to 10 a.m.: Shrine Breakfast, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd. Cost is $7.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
8:30 a.m.: SPARK (Sedalia/Pettis Amateur Radio Club) Repeater Club at Sedalia Fire Headquarters, 2606 W. 16th St.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Family Fun Day at Hubbard Park, hosted by The Way Community Fellowship and Fresh Start Ministries. Free entry.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: OIC Studios will present the SpoFest Open Mic Poetry and Prose event streaming live via Zoom, Facebook and OIC Radio. Signup and event guidelines at www.oicstudios.com/spofest-online.
6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, support meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24-hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; for other information, call 660-547-2611.
7:30 p.m.: Quarantine Theatre presented by Liberty Center Association for the Arts on the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel and Instagram.
