SUNDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Sunday through Saturday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. Call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
Labor Day holiday.
TUESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
Noon: Katy Trail Sedalia Inc. Call 660-826-6461 for location.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Business Network meets at Colton’s Steak House, 4101 W. Broadway Blvd.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Executive Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
5:30 p.m.: Diversified Community Outreach, True Vine Church of God in Christ, 600 N. Moniteau Ave.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2921 W. Broadway Blvd.
6:30 p.m.: Pettis County Chapter of Missouri Right to Life, at the Sacred Heart Parish Center.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Shrine Fun Kor, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd.
6:30 p.m.: Sedville Crazy Quilters Guild, Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.
6:30 p.m.: Sedville Petal Pushers, University of Missouri Pettis County Extension Office, 1012 A Thompson Blvd.
6:30 p.m.: Women’s Democrat Club, Deer Brook Villas, 960 Mitchell Rd.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information, call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
7 p.m.: Women of the Moose, Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.
7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter No. 57, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic Temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
WEDNESDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Support Group at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Rd. For more information, contact Angela Boone at 660-543-5064
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St. First visit is free; 816-916-6237.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 to 7 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Council No. 831, Family Night Buffet. Located at U.S. Highway 65 and Elm Hills Boulevard. The public is invited. Cost for adults is $8; for children 6 to 12 years, $4.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
6:30 p.m.: West Central Beekeepers Association meeting in the Potter-Ewing Agriculture Building at State Fair Community College.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Lodge 236, Sedalia Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
THURSDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
10 a.m.: Retired Masons, card playing, followed by contributive luncheon, Masonic Lodge, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24-hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; further information, call 660-547-2611.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.
7 p.m.: Blind of Central Missouri, First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. Info 660-826-1690.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles 4286, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2591 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post, 121 S. Ohio Ave.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. Annex, for more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
11:30 a.m.: The Pettis County Republican Women at 11:30 am in the open atrium area at Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, modified walk-thru market at the Missouri State Fair Old Main Gate (Disabled Parking Lot) off 16th Street across from Pummill’s Sporting Goods.
6 p.m.: Warsaw Marine Corps League Leathernecks, 607 E. Jefferson St. in Warsaw.
SATURDAY
All day: AA Hotline number is 660-826-9608.
8 to 11 a.m.: All-you-can-eat breakfast, American Legion Post 642, 2016 W. Main St. Cost is $6.
8 a.m.: Pettis County Democrat Breakfast Club, pancake breakfast, at FCS office, 2600 S. limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Prayer group on the lawn of the Pettis County Courthouse. All churches are welcome. If it rains the group will meet at Ozark Coffee Co., 614 S. Ohio Ave.
8 a.m.: United Methodist Men, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.
10 a.m.: Valley of Hope Support Group for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meeting at Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave.
Noon: Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St. Call 660-827-1613.
3 p.m.: Call to the Nation to Pray, pray where you are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 p.m.: OIC Studios will present the SpoFest Open Mic Poetry and Prose event streaming live via Zoom, Facebook and OIC Radio. Signup and event guidelines at www.oicstudios.com/spofest-online.
7:30 p.m.: Diamond B’s Square Dance Club, at the ABC Building, 200 W. Fourth St.
7:30 p.m.: Quarantine Theatre presented by Liberty Center Association for the Arts on the Liberty Center Association for the Arts Facebook page, YouTube channel and Instagram.
