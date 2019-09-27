To have your event or meeting listed, send details to fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com or call 660-826-1000 ext. 1481.
SUNDAY
Noon and 7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12x12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; at 201 E. Sixth St., in First Baptist Church Annex, 660-829-2527.
7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 660-221-2221.
MONDAY
10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.
11 a.m.: Open Door Café, free noon meals, Monday through Friday, in basement at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 E. Fourth St.
11 a.m.: The Open Door Soup Kitchen, 417 W. Pettis St., is open Monday through Friday. For more information, call Open Door at 660-827-1613.
11:45 a.m.: TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) local Chapter MO 0102 Sedalia meets at Deerbrook Villas Community Building (next to Dialysis Center), 960 Mitchell Rd. Stop by for a free visit and weigh-in (optional). Call 660-827-1098.
Noon: Prayer for the Nations at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.
Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. A Bible-based 12-step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 660-827-4833.
6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.
6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.
7 p.m.: Al-Anon, at Annex, 200 E. Sixth St. Call 660-473-0855.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.
7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.
TUESDAY
6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
8 a.m.: Central MO Business Builders (BNI), at Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave.
11 a.m.: Compass Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
Noon: Never Too Old Gang, New Hope Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 664 E. 16th St.
Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.
3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.
6 p.m.: NarAnon meetings at LifePointe Church, 2500 E. Broadway Blvd.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, meets at 2401 W. Broadway, in the back room of Denny’s. For assistance call 660-826-9608.
7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information, call Barbara at 660-827-6522.
7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.
7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club, Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.
7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose Sedalia Lodge 1494 at the lodge, 119 Winchester Dr.
8 p.m.: Cole Camp Steam and Antique Tractor Club, Showgrounds Clubhouse in Cole Camp.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m.: 1 Million Cups, Thompson Conference Center in the Heckart Applied Health and Science Building at State Fair Community College, 3201 W. 16th St.
10 a.m.: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.
Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, El Tapatio, 3000 S. Limit Ave.
5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th St., 660-826-2788.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, 2270 North U.S. Highway 65. Visitors welcome.
7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.
THURSDAY
11:30 a.m.: Communication Workers of America Chapter 6314; Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.
Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
6 to 8 p.m.: Old Drum Open Mic at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St., downtown Warrensburg.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information call 660-287-6930 or 660-851-0668.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.
6 p.m.: Sedalia Visual Art Association, Central Bank of Sedalia Annex, 403 W. Broadway Blvd. For more information, visit sedaliavisualartassociation.org.
6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 660-827-5555 for location.
6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Business Women, Sedalia Country Club 5074 state Route Y. For more information, visit www.sedaliabwm.org.
7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., Sedalia. For more information, call 660-826-9988.
7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall.
7 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Choral Society, vocal music room at the Smith-Cotton High School.
8 p.m.: Sedalia Al-Anon Group, at 201 E. Sixth St. at Annex, for more information call 660-473-1950.
FRIDAY
11 a.m.: Stroke Survivors Support Group, Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St.
Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.
1 p.m.: MahJongg, teaching and playing, at Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.
3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.
6 p.m.: Bingo, Sedalia Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Dr., doors open at 4 p.m.; Kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; early-bird bingo at 6 p.m.; regular bingo at 6:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.: Pettis County Storm Trackers at Denny’s restaurant. For more information, contact the group at www.facebook.com/PettisCountyStormTrackers.
SATURDAY
7 to 10 a.m.: Shrine Breakfast, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd. Cost is $7.
8:30 a.m.: SPARK (Sedalia/Pettis Amateur Radio Club) Repeater Club at Sedalia Fire Headquarters, 2606 W. 16th St.
2:30 p.m.: The Bob Milne Ragtime concerts will be hosted at the West End Theatre in Blackwater at 301 Doddridge Ave. on Saturday and again on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2:30. Tickets available at the door or for more information, contact Mark Danner at 660-888-2300
6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, support meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24-hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; for other information, call 660-547-2611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.