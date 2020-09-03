On Saturday, Sept. 12, pro-life Americans will honor the memory of the more than 60 million unborn victims of abortion during the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. The public is invited to attend a memorial service for the victims of abortion at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Sacred Heart Church.
Prayer services will be hosted simultaneously at gravesites around the country where abortion victims have been buried, as well as at many other memorial sites dedicated to their honor.
The ecumenical, bilingual service will include local pastors and community leaders. A funeral procession to the Innocents Memorial in Crown Hill/Calvary Cemetery will follow the service at the church where prayer will continue.
