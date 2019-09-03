The State Fair Community College Roadrunners Booster Club invites the community to meet coaches and student-athletes from all the sports programs from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in the Kempton Room in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus.
Head coaches are Jaime Beltran, men and women’s soccer; Matt Brown, men’s basketball; Kevin Bucher, women’s basketball; Jud Kindle, baseball; Lyndsey Talbot, softball; and Dana Page, Spirit Squad. Coaches will talk about their teams, schedules and plans for the upcoming season. Darren Pannier, SFCC’s Athletic director, will be available to answer questions about the addition of men and women’s golf programs.
The Booster Club will have free popcorn and soda from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Rowdy the Roadrunner, SFCC’s mascot, will be there to visit with fans and kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.